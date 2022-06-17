VSiN Hires A GM

Len Mead will join the VSiN, The Sports Betting Network team as General Manager. Mead joins VSiN from PointsBet, where he was VP of Content.

“Len has excelled at creating original content and growing audience across all platforms throughout his career, and we’re thrilled to add his expertise to our leadership team,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN founder and CEO. “Not only does Len bring a wealth of media experience from his prior roles at ESPN, NBC Sports, NESN and others, but he also brings sports betting industry knowledge from his time as head of content for PointsBet. We believe this combination will help VSiN deliver its premium sports betting content to even more bettors, on more platforms, in new ways.”

“This is such an exciting time to join VSiN. Brian Musburger and his team have built something special and established VSiN as a leader in credible, intelligent betting content,” said Mead. “I’m looking forward to expanding our audience and serving bettors of all levels everywhere as they connect with sports.”