Seattle Sports Adds New Show

Bonneville’s Seattle Sports 710AM (KIRO) has added a new midday show. “Bump & Stacy” is being branded as – ‘an energetic mix of entertainment and fun, a new and youthful take on sports talk in Seattle’.

“We’re thrilled Michael Bumpus will be stepping in to join Stacy Rost as a full-time host from 10:00 a.m. 2:00 p.m. each weekday,” said Kyle Brown, PD. “Bump has spent years preparing for this opportunity and I have no doubt he’s ready for this moment.”

Michael Bumpus was a standout Wide Receiver at Washington State University before going on to a pro career with the Seattle Seahawks and BC Lions. Stacy Rost began her media career in 2014 and joined Seattle Sports as a staff writer and Seahawks Insider in 2017.