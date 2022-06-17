WCKG Puts Podcast On-Air

AM 1530 WCKG Chicago is bringing “The Sick Podcast” to the Windy City. The program is hosted by the NFL Network’s Adam Rank, and debuts June 24th.

“Adam’s passion for the Bears makes for such quality content,” Jon Zaghloul, Sports Director. “I’m proud to bring his show to where it belongs … WCKG CHICAGO. Listeners should look forward to Adam’s opinions, guests, and commentary on all things Chicago Bears. This is a great move for our brand, and I’m excited to get things started.”

“With generations of Chicago natives in my family, and being a die-hard Bears fan myself, it is an honor and privilege to partner with AM 1530 WCKG Chicago,” said Rank. “This is a great opportunity. We are excited for the WCKG audience to become a part of the SICK family!”