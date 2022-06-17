Why Do People Buy Smart Speakers?

To listen to music, according to data released by Edison Research and NPR. That was the reason in 2017 and that’s the reason today. Is your radio station taking advantage of that fact?

NPR and Edison Research released the 2022 Smart Audio Report Thursday which showed that 100 million people in the United States now own a smart speaker device. That’s 35% of the 18+ U.S. population.

Listening to AM/FM radio on smart speakers has remained relatively flat over the last five year. In 2017, according to the NPR/Edison research, 20% listened to radio most often by using their smart speaker device. That number is 19% this year. The majority of people are using their phones to listen to audio these days. 34% of the population listen to audio on their phones, up from 28% in 2017. It’s been well documented here how listening to audio on a regular radio is becoming a thing of the past.

Podcast requests are also increasing on smart speaker devices, according to the new data. The number of podcast listeners who request to listen to a podcast on their smart speaker in a typical week increased by 22% over the past 5 years

Half of smart speaker owners have heard an ad on their smart speaker. Fifty-three percent of smart speaker owners who have heard an ad on their device agree they are likely to respond to ads on their smart speaker. Almost half (48%) of smart speaker owners who have heard an ad on their device say that compared to hearing an ad in another place, hearing it on their smart speaker would make them more likely to consider the brand.

The findings were presented in a webinar hosted by National Public Media (NPM) VP of Sponsorship Marketing Lamar Johnson and Edison Research VP Megan Lazovick and is available now at npr.org/smartaudio