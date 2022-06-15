Gemini XIII Adds Sales/Marketing Team

Gemini XIII has added two senior sales and marketing professionals. Erica Farmer joins the company as Vice President, Strategic Marketing, and Jaclyn Mifka is the Director of Ad Operations & Planning.

Farmer joins Gemini XIII from Westwood One, where she was Digital Marketing Director for the Cumulus Podcast Network. Prior to that, she was Producer, Live Events for Townsquare Media’s East Coast and Midwest markets.

Prior to joining Gemini XIII Jaclyn Mifka logged 10 years at ESPN Audio, where she was Senior Digital & Audio Sales Manager. Mifka started her ESPN career as a Promotions Intern for ESPN Radio Network, followed by positions as Traffic Coordinator and Traffic Associate Manager.

“This step marks the first of many in establishing Gemini’s first-class sales and marketing capabilities. Erica and Jaci are experienced audio experts, and we are thrilled to have them join our team,” said Spencer Brown, Co-Founder and CEO.