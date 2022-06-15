STLPR Names Interim Editor

Brian Heffernan will serve as interim executive editor of the St. Louis Public Radio newsroom. Heffernan has been the digital and special projects editor at STLPR since 2018. The position was held previously for over six years by Shula Neuman.

“Brian will continue the award-winning work of our newsroom by supporting our team of journalists as they engage our region in crucial conversations,” said Tina Pamintuan, CEO. “I thank him for his willingness to step into this role as we move forward with a local and national search.”

The interim position is expected to last three to six months while the search for a new executive editor is underway.