Podcast About Breaking Barriers

Spotify is launching a new documentary podcast about artists who break barriers in music and culture. Season one is about musician Sylvester and will document the illustrious musical career and impact of the genre bending icon.

“Sound Barrier: Sylvester” is about Sylvester, an openly gay Black man who dressed in drag, and never hid his authentic self. His life was a quest to find a community that would accept him for who he was, and his achievements go far beyond a few disco hits.

The podcast is hosted by music journalist Jason King, and will launch June 22, just in time for Pride Month and Black History Music Month. New episodes drop weekly on Wednesday.