Jammin’ Changes In Vegas

Marlon “DJ Thump” Rice is the new host of “Thump In The Morning” on Jammin 105.7 (KOAS-FM) in Las Vegas. He transitions from afternoon drive which will be handled by a new hire Picazzo.

“Having both DJ Thump and Picazzo brings so much to our live and local approach in Las Vegas,” said Peter Burton, VP/MM Beasley Media Group. “Both are extremely talented on-air professionals and have been positive additions to our culture.”

“The only job where you start at the top is digging a hole,” said DJ Thump. “I wouldn’t be here without the belief and support from the entire Beasley family. Many thanks also to John Candelaria and Paco Lopez for their mentorship, love, and guidance in helping me grow, so I could rise to the occasion. As the song goes…’Started from the bottom now we here!'”

“After a brief run with the Las Vegas cluster back in 2015, it’s a dream-come-true being able to return to the Beasley Media Group in this capacity,” said Picazzo. “Thanks to Operations Manager and Program Director Cat Thomas who has not only allowed me to grow as a programmer but has vastly helped me develop my digital skillset.”