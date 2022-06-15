Former Long-Time Cumulus Fresno Host Dies

For 37 years, Bill Woodward served the Valley as the radio voice of the Fresno State Bulldogs. He began working for KMJ in 1972 and retired back in 2010. Woodward was 81.

While recovering from a shoulder injury in 1960, a friendship with KRDU’s Dick Shepperd inspired Woodward to consider a career in radio. After graduating Fresno State, he worked at a station in Eugene, Ore., before landing KMJ in 1972. To get the job, Woodward needed a football audition tape – which he didn’t have. As Woodward tells the story: “I went to a San Francisco 49ers game and mimicked everything Lon Simmons said into a tape recorder. It was on such a short notice, a do-or-die situation, but it worked.

KMJ Fresno PD Blake Taylor said, “Bill was a wonderful mentor. Such gravitas. A true professional. A legend in the broadcasting industry. There’s a reason he’s forever remembered in the Fresno State Athletics Hall of Fame. I miss him and his play-by-play of Bulldogs sports will always have a place in my heart.”

Cumulus Market Manager Patty Hixson: “For almost 40 years, Bill’s award winning voice has been synonymous with Central Valley sports on KMJ 580. His commitment to the local sports community as well as our station family is unparalleled. We are proud to take this opportunity to thank him for his service, and wish him only the best in his well deserved retirement.”

“I’ve made a lot of friends here, a lot of folks I’ll miss, but it’s time to move on,” Woodward said at the time of his retirement. “I’m looking forward to this next adventure.”