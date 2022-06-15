ARC Signs Compass Media Networks

Jason Bailey’s ARC Software has announced their latest client, Compass Media Networks. The Compass Media Networks team will now have access to the software, which helps networks, producers and other radio service providers find any radio station to connect with, affiliate, maintain agreements, compliance and more.

Adam Wilbur, SVP Affiliate Sales for Compass said, “ARC provides us with time saving and easily accessible features to streamline our affiliate sales process. It’s the best CRM that I have seen for radio syndication companies.”

ARC Founder, Jason Bailey added, “The roster of clients using ARC was already impressive and humbling, but having Compass Media Networks join our family adds new level of excitement. Thanks to Adam, Hiram and the entire Compass team for making this a reality.”