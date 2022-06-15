Community Radio Reaches Ukraine

WOMR is a Community Radio Station serving Cape Cod and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Weekly show host Anne Levine has managed to expand that community to Ukraine. The 15-year station veteran is 4,900 miles away, but she is covering the war; one story at a time.

Levine was inspired by an article in the New Yorker this Spring to find a way to connect with Kraina FM heard in two-dozen Ukrainian cities and several neighboring countries. That was not an easy task since the station went “underground” when Russia invaded in February.

Levine told The Cape Cod Times, “It hit me that radio people took this powerful medium and turned it into something the army can use.” She added, “I’ve been feeling my way along the walls. I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Her perseverance paid off, finally getting in touch with Kraina FM’s GM who had been in hiding with his PD. They helped her set up interviews.

Her interviews with those living day-to-day with the war in Ukraine, caught the attention of Ursula Ruedenberg, Manager of the Pacifica Affiliate Network, who reached out to Levine.

“I was looking for a way to provide good content about Ukraine,” Ruedenberg told The Cape Cod Times. “She did the legwork. That was pretty hard. We’re always looking for media connections to report responsibly.”

Ruedenberg is now helping edit Levine’s shows and posting them on the Pacifica Network.

The reach of the programs has resulted in money being raised to help in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

You can hear some of Anne Levine’s stories HERE.

The entire Cape Cod Times story can be found HERE.