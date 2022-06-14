TuneIn Adds Another Dash

TuneIn is finding its way into more dashboards of auto manufacturers. The streaming audio service has partnered with Rivian an electric adventure vehicle manufacturer.

“We are incredibly excited to be adding Rivian to our existing lineup of automotive and connected car technology partners,” said Richard Stern, CEO. “At TuneIn, we’re working with the world’s most innovative automotive companies to reinvent radio and live premium audio entertainment for the connected car.”

Rivian integrates TuneIn into models like the R1T – the first fully electric truck to hit the market in 2021. Rivian also has an SUV in development.

TuneIn’s existing supported auto partners include Tesla, Volvo, Polestar, Mercedes, JLR and all Alexa-supported car audio systems.