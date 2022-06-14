The Current Welcomes New Staff

Minnesota Public Radio 89.3 The Current (KCMP-FM) has a new Program Director, Assistant Program Director and Associate Producer. Lindsay Kimball, the new PD will work with just promoted Jesse Frances, the new APD and Rachel Frances the new Associate Producer.

Kimball started her career as an intern at The Current shortly after the launch of the station in 2005, eventually ascending to the assistant program director role. Wiza joined The Current in 2017 and has served as music assistant, assistant producer and digital producer before tackling her new role. Frances brings radio experience including managing her college radio station and working as a producer at KBEA and KIIK in the Quad Cities, MyTalk and ESPN 1500 in the Twin Cities.

“We are thrilled to have all of these talented individuals on board,” said David Safar, Managing Director. “They each bring unique value to our brand that will help us continue to serve audiences across our region while furthering our mission.”