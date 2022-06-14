HYFIN Milwaukee Marks Juneteenth

Radio Milwaukee’s new Urban Alternative HYFIN channel (WYMS-88.9FM HD2) is partnering the Milwaukee Bucks and Soul Brew Kombucha for a special Juneteenth promotion. A collab t-shirt from the Bucks and a special “HYFIN-aded” iced tea from Soul Brew Kombucha will be part of the event Sunday June 19th.

“We are ecstatic to be partnering with the Milwaukee Bucks, Alesia Miller, owner of Soul Brew Kombucha, and DJs LOLO and GEMINI GILLY on our programming and activation for Juneteenth Day,” said Tarik Moody, HYFIN PD. “HYFIN aims to amplify and elevate the amazing contributions of Black women in our community, so it was very important to us to do that with our launch on Juneteenth.”

Miller is the founder and CEO of Milwaukee’s first Black woman-owned kombucha tea brewing company.

“Because we are releasing ‘HYFIN-aded’ on Juneteenth Day, it was important to me to incorporate flavors and colors that are emblematic of the history of Juneteenth,” said Miller. “The red color from the hibiscus represents the history of our people and is intended to lift spirits.”

HYFIN also will be celebrating its launch on Juneteenth Day through a collaborative t-shirt with the Milwaukee Bucks designed by creative director DeChazier Pykel. The shirt features a unique design and states “We Are All Connected”.