To Play Or Not To Play?

The next installment of Country Radio Seminar webinar series is titled “If The Song Fits, Play it!” The music and song-focused, June episode of CRS360 is set for June 15.

The panel will feature Carolyn Gilbert and Leigh Jacobs of Nuvoodoo and Clay Hunnicutt as moderator The webinar seeks to shed light on whether listeners think the songs should be played on Country radio or included in a Country playlist.

This is a follow-up to the research project originally presented at CRS 2022 in February by NuVoodoo. Registration for the June 15th webinar can be found Here.