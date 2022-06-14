Good Karma Signs Former Cardinal

Good Karma’s ESPN station in West Palm has hired former St. Louis Cardinal Rick Ankiel. He’ll joins Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam with Din Thomas and Tina in late afternoons

“Spending my life in the area I’ve been a fan and even caller to Josh Cohen’s show for many years,” said Ankiel. He continued, “I’m excited to join ESPN 106.3 and Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam with Din Thomas and Tina to talk baseball and more on a regular basis.”

A Port St. Lucie alum who now resides in Jupiter, Florida, Rick Ankiel’s professional baseball story is well chronicled. After a rapid ascension to the major leagues at age 19 with the St. Louis Cardinals, Ankiel placed 2nd in Rookie of the Year voting in 2000. Playing both as a pitcher and outfielder, his storied career concluded with becoming the first player since Babe Ruth to win at least 10 games as a pitcher and hit at least 70 homeruns. He spent over 10 years in the MLB , primarily with the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We are excited to have a local legend join the ESPN 106.3 airwaves! Rick’s experience on and off the field will help create fun, engaging, and appointment listening to our fans,” said Stephanie Prince, ESPN West Palm market manager and Vice President at Good Karma Brands, which owns ESPN West Palm.