Local Ad Buyer Angst

Corey Elliot is doing a deep dive into the Q2 Borrell Business Barometer. The VP of Local Market Intelligence for Borrell Associates latest podcast shows small businesses are starting to show signs of handwringing.

Comparing May 2021 results to May 2022 results on the question of whether conditions to sustain a small business are going to get better, stay the same or get worse. A year ago, 19% said it is going to get worse and 47% said it will get better. Now 51% said its going to get worse with only 7% said its going to get better.

You can watch Corey’s Podcast Here.