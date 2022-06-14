How History Shapes Race Relations

A new six-episode podcast will explore how American history has been indelibly shaped by race and continues to follow that path. Shining City Audio and C13Originals have teamed for “History is US”.

“So much of what we are experiencing today has its roots in our past and in the choices, we have made to avoid the ugliness of who we are and what we have done,” said Eddie Glaude, writer and series host. “If we are going to survive this current crisis, if we are going to finally fulfill the promise of American democracy, we must confront that past, tell a better story, and imagine the nation anew.”

“Eddie is a singular voice whose insight and expertise on race and American history will offer a lens to help us put both the past and present into context, and who will provide much needed perspective on the hard truths we need to face as a nation,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “We’re thrilled to expand the Shining City Audio slate with this powerful and important series.”

“History is US” will launch with Episodes One and Two on June 15.