KZOQ Hosts Honored

The hosts of The Brian and Chris Show on KZOQ Missoula, Montana have been honored by The Montana Broadcasters Association. Brian Lee and Chris Wolfe were awarded the inaugural Spirit of Broadcasting Award by the Association and Greater Montana Foundation.

“I am personally very proud of the way Brian and Chris represent Cherry Creek Media, Missoula, and the power of radio to make a difference in the lives of our listeners,” said Garry Brown, GM. “Congratulations to Brian and Chris in Missoula.”

The Spirit of Broadcasting Award Is the MBA’s greatest honor, recognizing the efforts of individual broadcasters who fulfill their commitment to serve their communities and exemplify localism.

The duo also received the Montana State Radio On-Air Broadcaster of the Year Award for the 4th year in a row and their 8th win overall.