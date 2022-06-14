Podcast Examines Blacklisted Movie

The Big Lie stars the producer of the scripted series Jon Hamm. Hamm plays an FBI agent investigating three producers of the film “Salt of the Earth” – the only movie ever named to the Hollywood Blacklist.

The Audible 7-part series takes listeners back to the “Red Scare” days of 1950’s Hollywood. The trio of outcast filmmakers try to make a movie that dramatized their pro-labor, pro-feminist beliefs. The film was portrayed by the U.S. Government as being a recruitment tool for communists.

The series debuts June 16.