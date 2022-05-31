Host “Taking A Break” After Comments

Arkansas ESPN afternoon drive host Derek Ruscin will be given some time off from the station after calling Arkansas college baseball player Michael Turner a disgrace and a loser.

Turner was discussing what the team is trying to do to break of its slump over the past few weeks. He said the team is trying to focus and keep a lot of the outside noise from getting to them. “It’s not always that easy to play here. There’s a lot of people that are fans, some are good fans, some are not good fans. And if you read Twitter after the game, it can get in your mind a little bit. So we’re just trying to keep the circle tight and keep moving forward.”

That answer set Ruscin off. Here was his response to Turner’s comment: “You do not get to come in here and criticize this fan base, you stupid ass. Not a chance. The question was about the entire team, and you used the entire answer to take a swing at this fan base. You’re a disgrace, Michael Turner. You’re a disgrace. You should not get to wear that uniform again. What a loser.”

Following the name calling incident, ESPN Arkansas Market Manager Tommy Craft said Ruscin will be sitting out his shift until further notice.