WBAL Teams Up Hosts

Torrey Snow and Dan Joseph are familiar to WBAL News Radio 1090/FM 101.5 listeners in their own right; now they are a team. The Torrey and Dan Show will take over the Afternoon Drive slot on the Hearst Communications station.

“The Torrey and Dan Show is a terrific opportunity for two top notch hosts to join forces and offer our listeners a dynamic show that touches on a wide range of topics every day,” said Dan Joerres, President/GM. “Our responsibility is to our listeners and this show further amplifies that commitment as the leading news/talk station in Baltimore and beyond.”

Snow previously hosted The Torrey Snow Program since August of 2020. Joseph has been hosting The Dan Joseph Show for four years.

