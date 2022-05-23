What Are You Known For?

(By Randy Lane) Today, successful brands stand for something bigger than their product, service, or show. For example, Patagonia is active in supporting our planet and climate change.

Being known for customer value creates brand equity that helps increase market share and long-term loyalty.

Many shows get involved with various charities and causes to give back to their communities. While it’s admirable to help numerous organizations, RLC recommends choosing one relevant cause to focus on and own.

In Iowa, 340,000 people struggle with food insecurity. Lazer 103.3’s Heather and Wickett believe kids shouldn’t have to worry about when they’ll eat again. So, they got deeply involved with the Food Bank of Iowa.The show and station recently helped create 40,000 meals and raised over $10,000 for the food bank.

Heather and Wickett have staged a series of stunts to create awareness for the food bank. Wickett said, “I did the hot chip challenge (everyone knows I HATE hot food). I cried. Heather did the hot gummy bear challenge (hotter) at the same time.”

Heather adds, “It was an amalgamation of hyper-local, social media integration, listener created content, charity, FUN, and TSL building intensity with an in-the-moment idea (the Jackass movie hitting theaters).”

Nationally syndicated from K104 Dallas, DeDe in the Morning gets involved in voter registration drives serving their African American and Hispanic audience’s cultural values and needs. In view of voting restrictions in various states, delivering vital voting information for in-person locations, mail drop boxes and transportation has become even more critical to DeDe’s listeners.

Getting actively involved in your community not only gives your show brand distinction, but it’s also an excellent way to create local content that is highly appealing today.

In the words of Lazer 103.3’s Heather Lee, “If we continue to connect every dot and provide real-life, listener-integrated, multi-platform experiences launched from the mother ship (your radio station and show), local radio can continue to thrive in a world where people could go elsewhere for music.”

Contact Randy Lane by e-mail at [email protected].