Here is Your 2022 MIW Class

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio group announced its Mildred Carter Mentoring Program’s Class of 2022. Four candidates from the radio industry are selected annually for MIW’s heritage mentoring program. Here they are…

Susan Aksu-Magarian, Director of Marketing, Benztown

Lindsay High, General Sales Manager, Audacy San Francisco

Bri O’Neill, Digital Sales Manager, Leighton Broadcasting Grand Forks, ND

Lauren “Lo” Sessions, APD/MD Energy 94.1 and Content Director WE 94.5, Alpha Media, San Antonio, TX

Now in its 21st year, this robust opportunity matches up-and-coming women in radio with female professionals recognized as leaders in all aspects of the industry.

The MIW Group Mildred Carter Mentoring Program is named in the memory of Mildred Carter, who, along with her husband Andrew “Skip” Carter, founded the first African American owned radio station in the U.S. in 1950, when they turned on KPRS Kansas City, Missouri. Mrs. Carter ran the Carter Broadcast Group for many years, after the death of Skip Carter, before turning over control of the company to her grandson Michael Carter in 1987.

Lindsay Adams, Chair of the 2022 MIW Mentoring Committee, and a 2006 graduate of the MIW Mildred Carter Mentoring Program said, “We couldn’t be happier seeing a year over year increase in the amount of program applicants. The easy part is recognizing a talent and applauding the determination to further develop their career. The hard part is making final decisions from such an incredible pool of candidates. We thank Beasley Media Group and Entravision Communications for their generous support and we can’t wait to start working with the Class of 2022.”

“It’s a privilege to sponsor this year’s MIW Radio Group Mildred Carter Mentoring Program,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. “We’re honored to support this outstanding initiative which underscores the values of our company and promotes the advancement of women to senior positions in the radio industry.”

“Congratulations to MIW’s Class of 2022!” said Karina Cerda, EVP of Marketing & Insights for Entravision Communications. “We’re excited to support our future female leaders through a program that is so committed to their growth and success.”

To learn more about the Class of 2022 finalists and also some of the program’s former mentees please visit: https://www.radiomiw.com/mentees