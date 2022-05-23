Hispanic Listening Trends Examined

Understanding how Latinos consume audio is critical to the future of radio! That’s why the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference will feature a presentation by Gabriel Soto, Director of Research, Edison Research.

Register Now for the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference at the Intercontinental at Doral June 22-23. "Audio Listening Trends Through the Lens of the Latino Audience" is set for day two of the premier Hispanic Radio Event.

America continues to embrace its multicultural makeup with diversity at the epicenter of technology and Latino audiences are tuning in more and more. As podcasters and radio broadcasters, we need to understand how to include all audiences in our programming – it is critical to the future of radio. The session is to be held on June 23 at 1:30pm.

The session hosted by Gabriel Soto is just one of many informative sessions on The Agenda for the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference June 22-23 in Miami. Soto is the primary architect and co-presenter of the first comprehensive report on the U.S. Latino podcast audience, The Latino Podcast Listener Report.

