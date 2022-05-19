A New NYT Opinion Podcast

New York Times Opinion is out with a new podcast. ‘First Person’ examines the headlines with guests living through those headlines. It is hosted by Peabody Award-winning journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

“This show is a new way of understanding where people’s opinions come from. It’s urgent and intimate and takes someone who is living through something incredible and asks them how they came to believe what they believe,” said Garcia-Navarro.

A wide range of topics are covered in the podcasts. From the roots of the parent’s rights movement to a woman’s personal reconciliation with abortion, to a gay Ukrainian soldier who goes back in the closet in order to fight for his country.

‘First Person‘ premieres June 9.