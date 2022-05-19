Preston And Steve Staying AT WMMR

Morning Personalities Preston and Steve have signed a multiyear extension to their contract that will keep them on WMMR-FM through 2030. Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison have maintained the top morning show position in Philadelphia since they joined the station back in May of 2005.

“Amongst the multitude of things, we have to feel blessed for, the fact that we will be able to continue to work for a company we are proud of alongside people we respect and admire is beyond humbling,” said Preston and Steve. “We could not be more excited.”

“Since the day we bought WMMR our goal has been to have Preston and Steve be a part of the station and the Beasley Family for as long as they’d like to be,” said Bruce Beasley, President. “This is a huge step in that direction. They are truly the “gold standard” by which you can measure all other shows!”

Past recipients of the National Association of Broadcasters’ prestigious Service to America Award and 2021 National Radio Hall of Fame Inductees, the duo is known for their philanthropic efforts throughout the Philadelphia region.

(Photo: Preston Elliot, Bruce Beasley, Steve Morrison)