Service To America Awards Lineup

Mario Lopez will host the lineup for the upcoming Celebration of Service to America Awards program. Featured celebrity presenters include CBS Sports’ James Brown; Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” Juju Chang; American rock and soul artist Maggie; and Angela Yee, co-host of “The Breakfast Club.”

Lopez will emcee the first in-person Celebration of Service to America Awards since 2019. A special one-hour production of the June 7 awards ceremony in Washington D.C. will be broadcast nationally later this Summer.

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation previously announced station and broadcast group finalists for the awards. A complete list of finalists can be found at nabfoundation.org.