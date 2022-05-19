Latty Lands On KIX In Memphis

Andrew “Latty” Latimer is the new morning show host for KIX 106 (WGKX-FM). A Memphis native, Latimer joins the Cumulus station from Flinn Broadcasting’s WHBQ-FM in Memphis.

“We are excited to have Latty join the KIX 106 morning show,” said Chad Heritage, PD. “He knows the market and is going to bring a lot of energy and creativity to Cumulus Memphis and will help make the KIX 106 brand even bigger and better.”

“I’m honored and humbled to be part of a legendary station like KIX 106,” said Latimer. “I grew up listening to the station and now it’s a dream come true to work for them and do morning radio in the city I grew up and love. Let’s sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride!”