Quu Adds Radio Industry Vets

Pete Benedetti and Lori Olsen have joined the Quu team. Benedetti has been named EVP of Revenue, and Olsen is Quu’s Administrative and Contracts Manager.

Benedetti is the founder and CEO of AlwaysMountainTime, and he will continue to be CEO. At Quu, Benedetti will lead revenue generation.

Olsen will manage Quu’s business relationships with its 1000+ clients. Lori has extensive contract management experience in the broadcast industry.

“Pete is a successful executive with over 22 years of CEO and President level experience; I have respected his talents immensely for decades,” said Steve Newberry, CEO. “As a station owner, I’ve worked with Lori numerous times over the years and was always so impressed with her professionalism and personal touch with customer service. I’m grateful Pete and Lori are bringing their considerable talents and industry expertise to the Quu team.”

Quu technology for radio enables stations to add synced sales and programming messages on vehicle dashboards.