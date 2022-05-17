NYC Stand-Up Duo Podcast

Piggybacking on their monthly live standup show, Rachel Green and Kirsten O’Brien will launch a no holds barred podcast in July. ‘The Boss Bitch Show Podcast’ will draw on the duo’s monthly live standup show that celebrates and centers femme, LGBTQAI+ and BIPOC talent.

The hosts will talk to their favorite funny friends to reveal what makes them a Boss Bitch. There will be juicy and absurd stories, and discuss everything from feminism, women and queer issues and generational trauma.

The podcast will launch July 14 with a launch party celebration in New York City at The Comedy Shop. Episodes will be released bi-weekly.