Edison Research has released its Top Podcast Network chart for Q1 2022. SiriusXM tops the Edison list, followed by Spotify and iHeartRadio. The Edison list ranks the most popular podcast networks based on reach from Edison Podcast Metrics.

Here’s how Edison Research ranked the top ten networks for the first quarter of 2022.

SXM Media Spotify iHeartRadio NPR The New York Times Audioboom Audacy Cumulus Podcast Network Wondery PRX

“Edison Podcast Metrics is the only dataset that covers the entire U.S. podcast space. By surveying listeners and measuring their actual consumption, the data doesn’t depend on opt-ins from networks and isn’t subject to the various issues with counting downloads. These top networks offer a diverse range of shows that appeal broadly to listeners,” said Edison Research Director of Research Gabriel Soto.

Edison says the ranker measures reach as a percentage of the weekly podcasting audience. “Rankings are compiled by measuring the total unduplicated reach of all the shows represented by a given network. Listening is credited to the producer and/or the network that represents the advertising for the show, not the platform or app that the listener uses to access the podcast.”