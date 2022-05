Benztown has put together three free memorial day audio packages. The packages include sound effects, music beds and music.

45 hours of Memorial Day R&B music is available with “Old School 500” from the countdown show Top 10 Now & Then. Also a Top 40/CHR show “Hot Mix Memorial Day Party Starter” a four-hour mix show. Benztown is also offering an audio pack with SFX, Liners and music beds.

