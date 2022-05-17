The NFL’s Panthers Move From Urban One to iHeart

iHeartMedia Charlotte and the Carolina Panthers have signed a new multi-year broadcast deal to move games to WRFX-FM and make the station the team’s new flagship for the Carolina Panthers Radio Network. Urban One’s WBT had been carrying the games since 2005.

The Panthers were on WRFX from 2000-04, after spending the first five seasons on WBT and then returning to WBT in 2005.

“We are thrilled to increase iHeartSports NFL partnerships with the addition of the Carolina Panthers. The passion between a sports team and its fan base is one-of-a-kind, and we’re thrilled to expand the Carolina Panthers’ reach to their passionate supporters with our new multi-media deal,” said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports. “iHeart’s reach in Charlotte is unprecedented, meaning more fans will hear their favorite team than ever before. The partnership will include broadcast, streaming, podcast, events, marketing and promotional elements which will drive results for the Panthers!”

“We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia Charlotte to announce 99.7 The Fox as the new flagship station for the Carolina Panthers Radio Network,” said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for the Carolina Panthers. “The Fox is one of the highest-rated stations in the Charlotte-metro area and it’s powerful FM signal along with iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app gives us an opportunity to reach more of our fans than ever before. iHeartMedia is known for its ability to enhance experiences and we can’t wait to share more about the unique ways that our fans will benefit from this new partnership.”

“The Panthers are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Radio One, and the role that WBT has played in sharing some of the greatest moments in franchise history for 22 seasons, including each of the past 17, ” Burns said.