Bold Gold With a Huge Haul For The Kids

Bold Gold Media’s 11th Annual Thunder 102 & 104.5 Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon was recently held in Monticello, New York. The 2022 event raised $61,729 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This annual event has raised over $600,000 to date.

“This type of fundraiser is truly what local radio is all about, connecting the community with an amazing cause, and also giving our clients the opportunity to align themselves with a Nationally renowned organization, and at the end of it all raising a bunch of money to fight childhood cancer. It just doesn’t get any better than this.” says Dawn Ciorciari, General Manager of Bold Gold Media NY Operations.