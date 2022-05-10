Pulitzer Nomination For WPLN

WPLN Nashville Public Radio and ProPublica’s joint investigation of the juvenile justice system in Rutherford County, Tennessee, is a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize’s feature writing category. The investigation was co-reported by WPLN’s Meribah Knight and ProPublica’s Ken Armstrong as part of ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network.

“I am incredibly humbled by this recognition and thankful to the Pulitzer jury for this honor,” said Knight. “To recognize the power of local journalism, at a time we need this coverage more than ever, is inspiring.”

The investigation spurred immediate demands for reform. Eleven members of Congress wrote to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling for the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation.

