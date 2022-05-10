WYPR Adds Another Journalist

Your Public Radio (WYPR), Baltimore’s NPR news station will welcome Zshekinah Collier to its newsroom starting on June 1, 2022. The addition is part of Report for America, the national service program that places emerging journalists into local news organizations to report on under-covered issues and communities.

Collier is currently a producer for the weekly talk show “Disrupted,” on Connecticut Public Radio, where she was previously a radio production and storytelling intern. Collier is the second RFA reporter to join the WYPR newsroom; Sarah Y. Kim, who joined the newsroom covering health and housing issues, is currently in her second year of reporting and will be staying on for a third year.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming another rising journalist to our news team. Zshekinah will bring a diverse and fresh perspective in her coverage of these two crucial topics: education and the environment,” said Danyell Irby, WYPR’s executive director of news.