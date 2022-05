Robert “Bob” Romanik, known as the “Grim Reaper of Radio” has died. The controversial host and once owner of four radio stations, died after a long battle with cancer.

Before getting into the broadcasting business, he was a police chief in several jurisdictions. He also ran for state Representative and Senate offices in Illinois.

Romanik was 72.

A complete story of his passing can be found in the St. Louis Post Dispatch.