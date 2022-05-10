Encounters And Decisions Focus

“The Unimaginable” is a podcast about phenomenal encounters and the life altering decisions people make because of them. Host and musician James Brown investigates unusual perspectives born out of the unimaginable.

Brown is a Belfast born musician and music plays a part in his podcast. “There’s music in The Unimaginable podcast because sometimes music helps us understand things that words can’t.”

Along with the music, Brown brings unimaginable stories to the center of conversation to explore the unexplainable events that often make people feel like outsiders in conventional society.

“The Unimaginable” podcast offers new episodes weekly on Tuesdays.