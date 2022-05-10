Yacht Club Sets Sail In Maryland

BMSC Media’s WNAV Annapolis, MD is adding “The Yacht Club” to the station starting Sunday, May 22. Baltimore area radio personality Meredith Marx hosts the program focusing on music from 1970-1991.

“The Yacht Club is a natural fit for WNAV and Annapolis,” said Chris Roth, WNAV Managing Partner. “We are happy to have Meredith’s program and enthusiasm with us here in the Sailboat Capital of the World.”

“First, let me say a huge thank you to Chris Roth for embracing this show. I am thrilled to take The Yacht Club to its new home at WNAV,” said Marx. “I cannot wait for more people to set sail with us back to the 70’s and 80’s, get reacquainted with those decades and even build the younger audience who are hearing these great songs for the first time.”