Whatley Hosting Shreveport Afternoons

Shreveport, LA native Jay Whatley is the new afternoon host on Q97.3 (KQHN-FM). He joins Cumulus from Townsquare’s KRUF-FM in Shreveport.

“Team Cumulus Shreveport is so excited to have Jay Whatley join our team! He is loved in the market, and he is a great talent. I look forward to Jay Whatley’s success on Q97.3 in the afternoons and with Cumulus,” said Tish Boden, VP/MM.

“I’m thrilled to join the incredible team at Cumulus Media in Shreveport,” said Whatley. “The entire cluster has welcomed me with open arms, and after spending nearly half my life on the air across the street, I can’t possibly express how much that means to me.”