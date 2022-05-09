Changes At Extra Mile Media

Scott Michaels will be taking over as President and General Manager of Extra Mile Media. He most recently worked with i58:10 Media as Director of Radio Station Fundraising.

Current Extra Mile Media President and General Manager Randy Davison will remain on the team as Executive Director of Friends of Hope, the non-profit that owns and supports Extra Mile Media.

“We are thrilled to have someone with the experience, knowledge, and passion that Scott brings. We look forward to a bright future as we continue to celebrate our sixty-four-year legacy,” said Davison.

“Having an opportunity to serve in a ministry like Hope 107.9 and KWIL-AM is an honor,” said Michaels. “They have a legacy of serving their community with passion for Jesus and doing it well. Plus, Oregon is home for me, so this is truly a dream job!”

Extra Mile Media is the parent ministry of Christian media outlets Hope 107.9 FM and KWIL AM 790. Michaels will officially start his duties June 1.