SXM New Head Of Communications

Jessica Casano-Antonellis has joined Sirius XM as Senior Vice President and Head of Communications. She is coming over from The Walt Disney Company, where she led the communications for the Disney Streaming organization, overseeing global communications strategies for Disney+ and Hulu.

“Jessica is a valued and respected leader who brings a wealth of strategic communications experience in the media, entertainment and technology industries to SiriusXM,” said Denise Karkos, Chief Marketing Officer. “She will be an incredible asset to the Company and will play a key role as we continue to tell the story of SiriusXM as a leader in audio entertainment.”

“After more than four fulfilling and busy years leading communications for The Walt Disney Company’s portfolio of streaming services, I’m excited to begin this next adventure,” said Casano-Antonellis.

Casano-Antonellis succeeds Patrick Reilly, SVP, Corporate Communications and PR, who after 17 years has made the decision to leave SiriusXM. Reilly will stay with the Company through July in a consulting role to help with the transition.