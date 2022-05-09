New Morning Co-Host By The Bay

Corey Foley will join Marcus to co-host the morning drive show on STAR 101.3 (KIOI-FM), San Francisco. Foley most recently co-hosted mornings on KINK-FM in Portland. ‘Marcus and Corey’ debuts June 3.

“Corey is a terrific personality,” said Mark Adams, PD. “She possesses the ability to fearlessly share her life experience with listeners while also genuinely listening to theirs, while also being relatable and often in a way that’s laugh out loud funny. Those qualities along with her track record and previous bay area experience make her an ideal choice to join Marcus and Jason in mornings for Star 101-3.”

Foley takes over as co-host for Sandy Stec, who will re-locate to Los Angeles to continue as host of afternoon drive on iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KOST 103.5.