WCKG Chicago Names Sports Director

Jon Zaghloul is the new sports director for AM 1530 WCKG Chicago. Zaghloul will continue to host his weekend program, “Sports Talk Chicago”.

“I am honored to be a part of this exciting new challenge with WCKG,” said Zaghloul. “Over the past two years with the station, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the chance to provide Chicagoans with hard-hitting sports opinions and insightful interviews. Now, it is time to expand our iconic brand, and I am actively on the hunt for both fresh and established local sports talent to bolster our daily lineup.”

“Jon is an inspiring young man with enormous talent,” said Matt Dubiel, GM. “Jon Zaghloul has the vigor of a young Harry Caray, cadence of a Howard Cosell, and patience of a Dan Patrick, while maintaining that everyman encyclopedic style of a Les Grobstein. Jon is the total package and I’m thrilled to have him here at WCKG.”