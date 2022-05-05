Female Stunt Driver Story

“Wheel Woman,” tells the true story of Georgia Durante, and her transformation from a mob family getaway driver to the Hollywood’s first female stunt driver. The new iHeartRadio original podcast drops on Thursdays.

“My life has taken me down many unexpected turns, each more incredible and far-fetched than the last. I’m so excited to share my story and let listeners in on the hard-won lessons I’ve learned and the resilience it takes to persevere in this world as a woman,” said Durante.

“Wheel Woman” gives listeners the inside scoop, sharing Georgia’s lifetime of hardship and the lessons she picked up along the way.