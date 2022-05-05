Royalty Payment Agreement

SoundExchange and VEVA Sound have created a partnership designed to increase the accuracy and efficiency of royalty payments. Using cloud-based technology the partnership will make it easier for creators registered with SoundExchange to receive the royalties to which they are entitled.

“SoundExchange is committed to ensuring creators are compensated fairly for their work. By integrating this metadata into our systems, we can augment our already best-in-class data platform to better pay creators when their recordings are used,” said Michael Huppe, President/CEO SoundExchange. “We look forward to working with VEVA Sound to increase the accuracy of our creator credits and build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SoundExchange in this capacity to streamline not only the collection of credits in the studio but to now provide our users a method to send their data securely to SoundExchange and help facilitate accurate payments to everyone involved in the royalty stream,” said Deborah Fairchild, President VEVA Sound. “We see this as an important next step in the interoperability of leading companies in the music industry.”