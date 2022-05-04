New Northern Colorado Morning Show

KFKA in Northern Colorado is launching a new morning show, hosted by Brian Gary and Tanner Schwindt. “Good Morning NOCO” will focus on local news sports, weather, traffic and fun.

Gary moves to mornings from the afternoon slot where he was hosting 3P-5P.

Schwindt was hosting “NOCO NOW,” a mid-morning news and sports talk show and won the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s “Best Talk Show in a major market” in 2020.

“I am so excited to be going back to morning radio,” Gary said of the shift change. “I’ve missed waking up northern Colorado and can’t wait to start doing it again. Tanner and I met when I first came to KFKA and immediately became great friends. I was knocked out by his talent and I’m honored to partner with him on this new journey. This is going to be a blast! Buckle up NOCO!”

“The fact that we get to bring something so new and fresh to the Northern Colorado community is a special opportunity,” Schwindt added. “I can’t wait to start the people of Northern Colorado’s morning off right!

Station Manager, Brady Hull, promises that this show will be unlike anything heard in the state. “KFKA has shifted over the years to more of an entertainment focused radio station. We already have the best sports coverage in the area and now, with this addition, we will have the most entertaining morning drive time show around. Brian Gary is an incredible talent that has no equal when it comes to providing great radio. We were so fortunate to have him join the station last summer and as we began planning the new morning format, it was clear that Brian would be the perfect fit.”