The Celebration Begins

Detroit News/Talker WJR has kicked off a year-long Centennial celebration. The station signed on for the first time on May 4, 1922, as WCX, which changed a few years later to WJR to reflect the ownership of the Jewett Radio and Phonograph Company.

The station has served the community for 100 years, with a 50,000-watt signal that can be heard across nearly half the country at night. WJR provides the city of Detroit, the state of Michigan, and the Upper Midwest with news, music, sports, and information.

Through the years, WJR’s legendary lineup has featured broadcasting giants such as Paul W. Smith, Jack Parr, Mitch Albom, J.P. McCarthy, Frank Beckmann, Ernie Harwell, Guy Gordon, and Rush Limbaugh.

In the last several months leading up to today’s 100th year birthday, WJR has presented dozens of on-air vignettes that mark memorable moments, tell interesting stories, and feature the unique sound and talented people from WJR’s history. In addition, the station has populated www.wjr.com with archival video, audio and photos that tell the story of WJR’s first 100 years.

Steve Finateri, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Detroit, said: “Being at WJR is like being part of an all-star team at every position in this famous Fisher Building. WJR is iconic because of the extremely high standards set by so many world class broadcasters over the past 100 years. Today, those same high standards and our “blow torch coverage” is what still attracts top newsmakers from around the Great Lakes Region and is the reason for our continued success. We take great pride in our programming, our business and civic relationships, and serve the community by raising millions every year for numerous worthy charities that improve the quality of life in Detroit. The best-of-the-best seem to find their way to WJR, and I know that tradition will continue on for the next 100 years.”

Mike Wheeler, Program Director, News/Talk 760 WJR, added: “What an honor to be here at this moment in WJR’s history. Truly one of the most important and special radio stations in American history—and we are just getting started!”