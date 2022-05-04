An Honorary Degree For A PA Radio Exec

Kerby Confer will receive an honorary Doctor of Commercial Science degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania at Spring Commencement. Since 1969, Confer has owned an interest and operated over 200 station licenses and is still active in 70 properties.

In his career Confer has been on-air and occupied numerous management positions at the stations he was associated with. Confer formed Keymarket Communications and rapidly repeated a series of dramatic turnaround successes in the 1980s. Confer also created the “Froggy” brand for his country stations during this era and most recently helped with the rebranding of the University’s radio station into WHSK-FM.

Since 2013 Confer has led the Confer Radio Talent Institute held at BU each summer for budding radio stars. Confer is also focusing his creative energy on creating a new legacy with a $5.3 million gift to the BU Foundation designed to support and inspire the next generation of students to become professionals in the broadcasting industry.

Confer was inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003